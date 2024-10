Corey Lewandowski accuser speaks out, says Trump aide assaulted and stalked her in 2021 Donald Trump aide Corey Lewandowski was ousted from the former president's inner circle after a woman accused him of assaulting and stalking her in 2021, but in August Trump re-hired Lewandowski to help with his presidential campaign. Now, the woman who accused Lewandowski of misconduct is speaking out. CBS News national correspondent Nikki Battiste has more.