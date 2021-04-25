Live

Watch CBSN Live

Conway says "we believe in sanctions that work"

"We believe in sanctions that work, not just sanctions for sanctions sake," says Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to President-elect Donald Trump's transition, in a conversation with "Face The Nation" about Russian hacks.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.