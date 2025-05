Contrast-enhanced mammography can identify 3x as many tumors in dense-breasted patients, study says According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, consistent breast cancer screenings such as mammograms can reduce deaths by 26%. A new study compared various types of scans on dense breasts and found that mammography enhanced with iodine-based dye can detect three times as many invasive cancers. Dr. Fiona J. Gilbert joins "The Daily Report" to discuss her study.