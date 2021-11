Inflation up in October as first time jobless claims fall to a new pandemic-era low U.S. inflation soared in October. The Consumer Price Index climbed 0.9% last month, marking a 6.2% increase in prices since the same time last year. Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, joins CBSN to discuss what this increase and the drop in first-time unemployment claims mean for the state of the economic recovery.