Construction industry in the race against climate change Construction and operating buildings contributes to 28% of global carbon dioxide emissions. Since 1970, carbon dioxide emissions have increased by 90%, making it a key factor driving climate change. Jim Reinhart, CEO and president of Ygrene, joined Mola Lenghi and Michelle Miller to talk about the "green" possibilities for home and business owners to protect their properties from stronger storms, wildfires and more frequent blackouts.