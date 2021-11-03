Congressman Andy Levin says Democrats are "getting close" on key spending bills Democrats are still working to pass two key pieces of legislation, President Biden's social spending plan and the bipartisan infrastructure bill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that Democrats will add paid leave back to the social spending bill. Congressman Andy Levin, a Democrat from Michigan and a deputy whip of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, joined CBSN and spoke to Tanya Rivero about the legislation and his takeaway from the Virginia and New Jersey governor's races.