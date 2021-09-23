Congressman Andy Levin criticizes Biden administration's response to migrant camp The Biden administration's special envoy to Haiti resigned following the expulsions of Haitian migrants to their home country. Thousands of migrants have been camping under a bridge on the southern border in Texas for several days, and the White House now says horses will no longer be used at the Del Rio border after video footage showed agents aggressively dispersing Haitians. Congressman Andy Levin, a Democrat from Michigan, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss that and efforts to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and keep the federal government from shutting down.