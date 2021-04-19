Live

Watch CBSN Live

Congressional Black Caucus demands gun law vote

The Congressional Black Caucus is calling for legislative action in the wake of the deadly gun violence that killed Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Phliando Castile in Falcon Heights, Minn., and five Dallas police officers.
