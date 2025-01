Congress set to officially certify 2024 election results as Jan. 6 pardons loom On Monday, lawmakers will certify the results of the 2024 election. It was on this day four years ago that now President-elect Donald Trump delivered a speech denying his 2020 defeat, which was followed by an assault on the U.S. Capitol. Trump has pledged pardons for the rioters but has not specified if it'll be all or just some. CBS News' Scott MacFarlane has more.