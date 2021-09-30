Live

Congress passes last-minute bill avoiding government shutdown

Lawmakers passed a short-term funding bill to keep the government running through December 3. CBS New chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang, Reuters White House reporter Trevor Hunnicutt, and Business Insider's senior politics reporter Eliza Relman join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest, plus details of new allegations against longtime Trump ally Corey Lewandowski.
