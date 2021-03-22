Live

Congress grills GM: "It smacks of a big cover up"

General Motors CEO Mary Barra was back before Congress for another heated hearing about the ignition switch defect linked to at least 13 deaths. Documents show GM knew about the problem for more than a decade. Jeff Glor reports.
