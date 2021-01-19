Confirmation hearings kick off for Biden Cabinet picks as inauguration prep continues Five of President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet picks - for the State, Treasury, Homeland Security and Defense Departments, as well as the Director of National Intelligence - begin their confirmation hearings in the Senate Tuesday. The hearings kick off as President-elect Biden makes his way to Washington, D.C., and prepares for the most important speech of his political career to date: his inaugural address. Weijia Jiang reports.