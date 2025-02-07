Watch CBS News

Concerns of bird flu in NYC area

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced seven cases of bird flu were detected during inspections in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens. CBS News New York's Jennifer Bisram has more on the measures being taken to limit the spread.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.