Concerns grow that release of wastewater in Florida could have environmental consequences As fears of catastrophic flooding in Florida begin to decrease, there is growing concern that a controlled release of wastewater to prevent flooding could have dire environmental consequences. The wastewater was released after a breach was detected in the pond's lining at an old phosphate plant. Janet Shamlian is in Manatee County, Florida, with the latest on the efforts to prevent flooding and the increasing environmental concerns.