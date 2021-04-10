Concerns despite food companies phasing out artificial ingredients The Food and Drug Administration is asking for your thoughts on how to define the term "natural" on food labels. The government opened a 90-day comment period, after increasing demands from people for more transparency about what we're eating. Some major food companies say they're already swapping artificial ingredients for more natural alternatives, but some food experts warn there’s still a long way to go in regulating what goes into our food. Anna Werner reports.