Concern about cybersecurity threats ahead of Election Day Ahead of Election Day there are growing concerns about malicious foreign actors looking to influence the midterms, and whether the U.S. is prepared to counter those efforts. CBS News’ Lilia Luciano and Errol Barnett speak with Morgan Wright, chief security adviser at SentinelOne and former senior adviser at the State Department's Antiterrorism Assistance Program, about efforts to respond to those threats.