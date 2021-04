Communities threatened by floods in Texas, Louisiana More than 40 million Americans are bracing for possible severe weather Tuesday. A tornado tore through Ohio Monday northwest of Dayton, damaging several buildings. Large pieces of hail pounded South Carolina and winds accelerated to around 70 mph. Farther south, rising rivers in Louisiana and Texas have forced evacuations. David Begnaud reports from Deweyville, Texas, where the governor has declared a state of emergency.