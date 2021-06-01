Commemorating 100 years since Tulsa race massacre leveled "Black Wall Street" Monday marks 100 years since a white mob burned Black Wall Street to the ground during an attack on the affluent Black business district of Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The economic impact set descendents of Greenwood's Black community back for generations. CBS News' Danya Bacchus, a descendant of survivors of the massacre, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more on how Tulsa is commemorating the tragedy. Later, national race and ethnicity writer for The Associated Press, Aaron Morrison, discusses the lasting damage and the ongoing debate over reparations.