Comedy writer Bruce Vilanch recounts his greatest flops Bruce Vilanch is one of Hollywood's most successful comedy writers. The two-time Emmy winner is best known for his time on "Hollywood Squares," and wrote jokes for nearly every awards show and stars like Bette Midler and Whoopi Goldberg. But he's also worked on some clunkers, and now he's embracing those stories in his new book. Vilanch shares more with Michelle Miller.