Comcast employee fired after "a**hole" stunt CBSN spoke with the Comcast customer whose billing name was changed to a profanity by an employee of the cable company. Lisa Brown, of Spokane, Washington, says she's satisfied with how the company handled the situation. The offensive customer service rep who changed Brown's name to an obscenity has been fired and Comcast has apologized to the Brown family -- and promised to refund 2 years worth of payments.