Columbia University in crosshairs as video of Mahmoud Khalil's arrest released Newly-released video shows the moment U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents took legal permanent resident and pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil into custody from his Columbia University apartment last weekend, while his wife, who is eight months pregnant, was heard crying. On Thursday night, ICE agents also searched two university student residences, but made no arrests. Lilia Luciano reports.