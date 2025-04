Columbia student detained by DHS worried citizenship appointment was a trap Mohsen Mahdawi, a permanent U.S. resident, was one of the students leading pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University in 2023. He was detained and is now facing deportation after going to what he was told would be an appointment to become a U.S. citizen. Lilia Luciano spoke with Mahdawi the day before he was detained and was there when he was put in handcuffs.