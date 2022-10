Colts owner Jim Irsay believes "there is merit to removing" Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay became the first NFL team owner to publicly call for the removal of Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder. Snyder is the subject of two National Football League investigations and a congressional inquiry into allegations of rampant sexual harassment of female employees. Ken Belson, an NFL reporter at the New York Times, joins CBS News to discuss.