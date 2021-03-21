Live

Watch CBSN Live

Colorado’s legal weed business is booming

Colorado has banked nearly $18 million in taxes from legalized recreational and medical marijuana in 2014. But along with the big bucks have come some big problems, such as toddlers overdosing on edible marijuana products. Barry Petersen reports.
