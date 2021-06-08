Colonial Pipeline CEO defends paying nearly $5 million to Russian hackers Colonial Pipeline CEO Joseph Blount defended his company's handling of a cyberattack that took down one of the nation's largest fuel pipelines last month, including its decision to pay nearly $5 million in ransom to a Russia-based hacking group. CBS News' Debra Alfarone has the details. Then, CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on how Colonial Pipeline fell victim to the hack and the White House's response to increased pressure to strengthen cyber defenses.