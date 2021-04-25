Live

Watch CBSN Live

College study discovers happy people live longer

A team at University College London followed nearly 10,000 men and women, aged 50 and older, for more than a decade. Their study discovered the more enjoyable you think you life is, the longer you may live. Teri Okita has more on the findings.
