Colin Powell remembered as a groundbreaking figure in Washington

Colin Powell died from COVID-19 complications at age 84 amid a battle with the blood cancer multiple myeloma and other underlying conditions. Powell was the first Black secretary of state and also a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. CBS News correspondent Meg Oliver reports on his life and legacy, and CBS News political contributor Joel Payne, a Democratic strategist, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss what people will remember the most about Powell.
