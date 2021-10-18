Colin Powell remembered as a groundbreaking figure in Washington Colin Powell died from COVID-19 complications at age 84 amid a battle with the blood cancer multiple myeloma and other underlying conditions. Powell was the first Black secretary of state and also a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. CBS News correspondent Meg Oliver reports on his life and legacy, and CBS News political contributor Joel Payne, a Democratic strategist, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss what people will remember the most about Powell.