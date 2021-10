Colin Powell, first Black secretary of state, dies at age 84 Colin Powell, who was the first Black secretary of state, died of complications from COVID-19. CBS News senior national security correspondent David Martin, CBS News senior White House correspondent Ed O'Keefe, Politico national politics reporter Maya King and The Associated Press national political reporter Jill Colvin join CBSN's "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest.