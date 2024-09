How the U.S. Coast Guard defies the military recruitment slump Amid a slump in recruiting for the U.S. Armed Forces, the U.S. Coast Guard for the first time since 2007 has met its recruitment goals for its active-duty workforce, the reserves and officers. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga spoke with Capt. Ben Keffer, commanding officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Recruiting Command, about the branch's recruitment processes.