Coach Bob Hurley: "The Sage of St. Anthony" | 60 Minutes Archive Coach Bob Hurley ran one of the most successful programs in high school basketball. St. Anthony High School in Jersey City, NJ, won dozens of state championships before closing in 2017, but Hurley told 60 Minutes in 2011 that his biggest accomplishment was that only two of his players — in 39 years — didn’t go to college.