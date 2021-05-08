Live

Watch CBSN Live

Close call at New York's JFK airport

An Airbus A320 belonging to Volaris, a Mexican airliner, lined up to land on a runway where a Delta flight had just been cleared for takeoff. The Delta pilots warned air traffic control that something seemed wrong. Kris Van Cleave reports.
