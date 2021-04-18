Live

Watch CBSN Live

Clinton: Trump will "bankrupt America"

Hillary Clinton is hitting Donald Trump on economy. Clinton said in a speech on Tuesday that the presumptive GOP nominee will "bankrupt America." CBS News congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN with more on the war of words.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.