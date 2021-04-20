Live

Clinton-Kaine ticket debuts

Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine made their first appearance together since Kaine was announced as Clinton's running mate. How well will Democrats embrace Kaine? Philip Bump and Lynda Tran join CBSN with analysis.
