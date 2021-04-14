Live

Clinton beats Sanders in Nevada caucuses

Hillary Clinton had a big night at Nevada's Democratic caucuses, beating Bernie Sanders by just over five percent. Clinton is nearly a quarter of the way to securing the Democratic primary nomination. Nancy Cordes has more from Washington, D.C.
