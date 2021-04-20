Live

Climber scaling Trump Tower captured by NYPD

A man climbed up the side of the Trump Tower Wednesday. The climber scaled the building for nearly three hours before the NYPD grabbed him and dragged him inside. CBSN's Tony Dokoupil has more from the scene of the scaling.
