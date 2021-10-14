WorldView: Cleric who led fight against U.S. leads in Iraqi Parliament election Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, the onetime leader of opposition against U.S. forces following the 2003 invasion of Iraq, is poised to become the country's key political power broker after Sunday's parliamentary election. Relations thaw between Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and Arab neighbors. Britain's new aircraft carrier stops in Singapore. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un talks about weapons development. And activists in Nepal are seeking legal marijuana. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins CBSN AM with a roundup.