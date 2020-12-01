Election 2020
Full Election Results
U.S. reports record 93,000 coronavirus hospitalizations
Biden unveils economic team, nominating Yellen for treasury secretary
Pence says vaccine distribution could begin by mid-December
Fire devastates world's largest sand island
Arizona certifies election results, finalizing Biden, Kelly victories
Candidates who could prosecute Trump discuss NY criminal probe
Wisconsin high school student dies of COVID complications
Trump ally Scott Atlas resigns as special adviser on coronavirus
F1 star Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19
Arizona certifies election results
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Democrat Mark Kelly to be sworn in as senator this week
Biden unveils economic team, nominating Yellen for treasury secretary
Chris Krebs explains why election was secure
Joe Biden suffers "hairline fractures" in foot, doctor says
Biden to nominate Neera Tanden as White House budget chief
Biden still winner in Wisconsin after recount is completed
Biden-Harris announce all-female communications staff
Pennsylvania court dismisses lawsuit trying to toss mail ballots
When do states certify their election results?
Cities prepare for surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations
Post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 cases surge as states and local communities remain divided over how to respond, 10 months into the pandemic. David Begnaud reports.
