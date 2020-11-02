Download The CBS News App
Election Updates
How To Watch Election Results
Coronavirus Updates
Sign Up For Newsletters
Las Vegas Documentary
How Do I Vote In My State?
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Live Updates: Trump and Biden make last-minute appeal on eve of election
Here's what to expect on Election Night
How Trump used COVID-19 to shut U.S. borders to migrant minors
Judge rejects attempt to block 127,000 drive-thru votes in Texas
Gunmen open fire in Vienna, killing 1 and injuring others
Florida voters may boost minimum wage boost to $15 an hour
On election eve, U.S. Postal Service faces delivery delays
U.S. battles coronavirus surge as states see record new cases
South Dakota attorney general "distracted" before deadly crash
2020 Elections
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
CBS News coverage of voting rights issues
How do I vote in my state in the 2020 election?
The pivotal post-Election Day dates you need to know
A behind-the-scenes look at how mail-in ballots are processed
What is ballot harvesting — and should you hand your ballot to a stranger?
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Cities across U.S. brace for Election Day violence and unrest
The governor of Massachusetts activated 1,000 members of the National Guard ahead of potential unrest in the hours and days after polls close in the U.S. Jeff Pegues reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue