CIA taps lead officer from Osama bin Laden hunt to find cause of Havana Syndrome The CIA is tapping the lead officer involved in the hunt for Osama bin Laden to find the cause of "Havana Syndrome." The mysterious illness has impacted diplomats and spies in Cuba, China, Austria, Russia, and even Washington. Byron Tau, a national security and law enforcement reporter for the Wall Street Journal, shares the latest in the investigation.