CIA insider on implications of the U.S.-Cuba policy shift After a 45-minute phone call with Cuban President Raul Castro, President Obama announced Wednesday that the U.S. and Cuba would restore diplomatic relations that were severed in 1961. They agreed on terms for the release of American Alan Gross and one Cuban citizen convicted of spying for the U.S., while three Cuban agents serving time in America were freed. Former CIA deputy director Mike Morell joins "CBS This Morning" from Washington to discuss the prisoner swap. He also comments on whether North Korea may be behind the Sony cyberattack.