CIA director: ISIS has used chemical weapons

CIA Director John Brennan revealed to Scott Pelley that they believe ISIS has chemical weapons in its arsenal. In an interview for "60 Minutes," Brennan discusses the extent of these weapons and how to keep the U.S. safe.
