Live

Watch CBSN Live

Church blesses members and their guns

The World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Pennsylvania stirred controversy with a service where couples were blessed with their guns. More than 50 people brought their AR-15 rifles. WYOU-TV's Eric Deabill reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.