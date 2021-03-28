Live

Watch CBSN Live

Chuck Hagel addresses the Luke Somers raid

During a trip to Afghanistan, U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel addressed the death of captured American Luke Somers. Hagel said Somers was murdered by his captors during an American raid attempting to rescue him.
