Chrysler's major recall; gas prices climb; Beyonce's Tidal support Chrysler has recalled around 800,000 vehicles because an electronic shifter is confusing drivers; gas prices have climbed 8 cents in the past 3 weeks; and Beyonce's newest album is the latest push for Tidal to compete with Apple and Spotify. Those headlines and more from CBS MoneyWatch's Hena Daniels from the New York Stock Exchange.