Live

Watch CBSN Live

Christmas tree has competition at Georgia Capitol

The Christmas tree in the Georgia Capitol has some company this year. A six-foot-tall gay pride Festivus Pole with a shiny disco ball has been posted under the Capitol Dome. CBSN's Contessa Brewer has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.