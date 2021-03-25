Live

Chris Brown's new album climbing the charts

Chris Brown's new album "X" is on track to be the artist's sixth-straight top-ten album. Plus, Pink Floyd is releasing new material for the first time in 20 years. Suzanne Marques reports on the day's top entertainment stories.
