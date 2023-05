Use of Chinese yuan in global trade slowly increasing The U.S. dollar has typically been the currency of choice when different nations want to trade with each other. But some are turning to the Chinese yuan. Last month, Argentina's government said it would pay for Chinese imports using the yuan due to a shortage of dollars. Brazil followed suit, announcing it will allow companies to trade in yuan. Carla Mozée, a senior markets reporter for Insider, has more on the currency shift.