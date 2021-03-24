Live

Watch CBSN Live

Chinese jet intercepts U.S. surveillance plane

The Obama administration on Friday accused a Chinese fighter jet of conducting a "dangerous intercept" of a U.S. Navy surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft off the coast of China in international airspace. Margaret Brennan reports.
