China blasts Trump's trade claims as markets react to new tariffs The Chinese Commerce Ministry said Monday that recent Trump administration moves, including plans to revoke visas for Chinese students, have violated the trade deal both countries agreed to in Geneva. The statement comes days after President Trump accused China of violating the trade agreement. CBS News' Ed O'Keefe has the latest, and CBS News MoneyWatch correspondent Kelly O'Grady has more on how markets are reacting.