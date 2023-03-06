China sets 5% GDP growth target for 2023, plans to increase military spending The biggest annual event on China's political calendar, the "two sessions" meetings, are underway in Beijing. President Xi Jinping has announced China would increase its military spending by 7.2% amid increased tensions with Washington over Taiwan, and the country's outgoing prime minister set a target of 5% GDP growth for 2023. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer joined Anne-Marie Green on "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.